India: Greater Noida construction site elevator tragedy: Four workers killed, five injured

A tragic incident unfolded on Friday as a service elevator, part of an ongoing construction project in India's National Capital Region (NCR) experienced a horrifying free fall, resulting in the loss of four workers' lives, according to local authorities.

The incident, as per a PTI report, happened in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida West, also known as Noida Extension.

In addition to the four deceased, five other labourers sustained severe injuries and were transported to the district hospital for urgent medical attention, said the police in a statement.

How it happened

The harrowing episode, as per reports, transpired around 8:30 am IST (3:00 am GMT) at the construction site of the Amrapali Dream Valley Society, a project that had long been stalled but is now being completed by the state-run NBCC (National Buildings Construction Corporation).

Providing further insight into the incident, a police official said that the service elevator, which was carrying workers from the ground floor, tragically plummeted from the fourteenth floor.

#GreaterNoida Four dead, five on ventilator support after lift fell in Amrapali Dream valley project! The lift which fell from the 14th floor had a mechanical failure while it was taking the construction workers up. The pulley is still stuck on 14th floor. 👇 pic.twitter.com/paW1L5rFCt — Ashni Dhaor (@DhaorAshni) September 15, 2023 ×

#WATCH | Noida: On the lift collapse on an under-construction site of Amrapali Builders in Greater Noida, DM Manish Verma says,"...Four people have died...Five people are in critical condition and undergoing treatment in a city hospital...Our team is present in the city… pic.twitter.com/PIfZMYjTSC — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2023 ×

Conveying his condolences, District Magistrate Manish Verma confirmed the tragic loss of lives and said: "Four workers died in the incident while five others were hospitalised in a critical condition."

Verma, who has visited the injured and conducted an onsite inspection, has pledged a thorough investigation and has said anyone found guilty would be accountable for their actions.

Talking to PTI, he said "We will recommend financial compensation for the victims as per the law and guidelines of the Labour Code. The matter is under investigation as of now."

Police identify the victims

The four workers who lost their lives have been identified as Ishtaq Ali (23), hailing from Bihar's Balrampur district; Arun Tanti Mandal (40) from Bihar's Banka; Vipot Mandal (45) from Bihar's Katihar; and Aris Khan (22) from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.

Those currently battling severe injuries are Asul Mustaqeem, Abdul Mustaqeem, Kuldeep Pal, Kaif, and Arbaaz Ali, with origins in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, according to the police.

Officials from the construction company are yet to release a statement.

Uttar Pradesh's missing regulations

This incident follows another tragedy in which a 72-year-old woman met a similar fate due to a malfunctioning elevator in a group housing society in Noida. It is suspected that she died from a possible heart attack.

Following the elderly woman's tragic demise, UP Power Minister A K Sharma informed the state assembly on August 10 that the process of enacting the Lift and Escalator Act in the state was underway.

PTI reports that despite calls from residents of Noida and Greater Noida for such regulations, Uttar Pradesh currently lacks specific regulations governing elevators' installation, maintenance, or usage.

