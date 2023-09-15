India: Three women break glass ceiling, to soon become temple priests in Tamil Nadu

Three young women in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu have broken the glass ceiling and will soon become the assistant priests at temples in the state, breaking a long-standing male-only tradition, after duly completing their training to assume priesthood.



Though Indian women have made their mark in professions across diverse field, a religious taboo still persists in many parts of the country that bars them from working as temple priests.

The three women completed their course to become priests under ‘All-Caste Priests’ scheme in Tamil Nadu where the state government runs six training schools to train priests from all communities. This is the first time ever when women enrolled and completed the course.

Media reports say that the three women completed training for priesthood under Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department of the government and will be soon designated as assistant priests in temples in the state.

Watch | Three women complete 'All-Castes Priests Training' in Tamil Nadu

State Chief Minister MK Stalin hailed the development and underlined that this was possible under 'Dravidian' model of government.

"Despite women's achievements as pilots and astronauts, they were barred from the sacred role of temple priests, deemed impure, even in the temples for female deities. But change is finally here! In Tamil Nadu, as our #DravidianModel Government has removed the thorn from Thanthai Periyar's heart by appointing people of all castes as priests, women are also now stepping into the sanctums, bringing a new era of inclusivity and equality," Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Who are the women priests?

Three women — Krishnaveni, S Ramya and N Ranjitha — had got enrolled in a state government-run training institute for priesthood.

Ramya, who holds a postgraduate degree, told media that she joined Archakar (priest) Training School run by the Sri Ranganathar temple in Srirangam to follow her calling of serving the Lord and become an Archaka (priest).

“We have broken a male bastion and have trained to be priests. Hopefully, we will get placed at major temples so that we can get good exposure, and also learn more. We have only Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to thank for this opportunity,” she said as quoted by Outlook.

Ramya hails from Mel Adhanur in Cuddalore district. She received her certificate of training for priesthood on September 12, 2023.

S Krishnaveni holds a BSc degree in Mathematics. Some of her family members have previously been priests.

“My father and grandfather serve at the Mariamman temple in our village. According to the Pancharathra agama, all of us have received Dheeksha from the Mannargudi Sendalangara Jeeyar during the sixth month of our training. This agama is said to have been handed down by Lord Sri Narayana to five rishis over five nights. Neither I nor the others are worried about the pay, as we believe that the Lord will provide for us,” she said as per Outlook report.

N Ranjitha hails from Vellamathagu Koradacheri in Tiruvarur district. She holds a bachelors degree in visual communication.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.