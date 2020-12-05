Government employees working from home cannot leave city: Delhi govt

It's been almost eight to nine months since the majority of the offices shifted to 'work from home' as the coronavirus pandemic took over the world and sent countries into nationwide lockdowns.

Now, as the cases started decreasing, some of the offices re-opened the office spaces with 50 per cent capacity. However, the people working for the Delhi government have new 'work-from-home' guidelines now.

The government employees working from home amid the pandemic now will have to be available for calls, emails, texts and WhatsApp messages at any given time, a new circular informed the employees.

"The officials allowed to work from home will remain available at any time, as and when so required, on phone, WhatsApp, messages and email. Any official allowed to work from home may be called to office, if required," the circular read.

These employees are also not allowed to leave the national capital city, Delhi, without taking written permission from the respective bosses. The permission will be granted only in case of emergencies.

The reason behind this sudden announcement by the Delhi government has not been made clear yet. Some believe this may have prompted from some past incident. However, no confirmation has been provided by the Delhi government on this matter.

Last week, the Delhi government had asked different departments to make fresh schedules and allow 50% of the employees to work from home till the end of this year, i.e. December 31.

The statement came on the day when India recorded 36,652 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall caseload to 9,608,211, and 512 deaths, taking the death toll to 139,700.