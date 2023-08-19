'Got lemon': Indian billionaire's $ 0.42 mn Maserati purchase takes a sour turn

Indian industrialist Gautam Singhania, a known car enthusiast and billionaire, has expressed his dissatisfaction with his recent purchase of $ 0.42 million Maserati's latest supercar, the MC20. Instead of hitting the road in style, Singhania has kept the high-end vehicle parked in the garage of his upscale residence in South Mumbai. The MC20, boasting a top speed of over 325 kilometers per hour, was brought to India by Maserati in late-2021, allowing Indian enthusiasts to experience its remarkable performance firsthand.

A lemon in the garage

Speaking at an event, he openly referred to the MC20 as the "worst" car he has ever driven, stressing that its performance has been far from satisfactory. He further advised potential drivers against taking the car on the road, describing it as a hazardous proposition. "I paid for a Maserati but I got a lemon instead," Singhania candidly expressed.

He also blamed the company for attributing the football-like bouncing driving experience to the road conditions in India.

In a bid to address his concerns, Singhania took to the microblogging platform X, where he urged Maserati to appoint an independent test driver to evaluate the safety and performance of the MC20.

However, he reportedly said that his efforts to initiate a dialogue have hit a roadblock, with Maserati's parent company, Stellantis, allegedly showing reluctance to acknowledge the vehicle's shortcomings.

Singhania has gone a step further by expressing his genuine apprehension that the Maserati MC20 poses a significant risk to drivers, prompting him to implore Indian authorities and consumer courts to investigate the matter.

"I genuinely believe the Maserati MC20 is a dangerous car and somebody might kill himself in it," Singhania said on X.

Maserati responds

In response to Singhania's public dissatisfaction, Maserati posted a message on X, "Hi there, It's regretful to hear that you have had a negative experience. Our customers are our top priority here at Maserati. We would like to address any concerns you may have. Please send us a private message with more detail, so we can best assist you. Thank you. GC".

Launch of GS design

Singhania remains an active figure in the automotive industry. He recently inaugurated GS Design, a new subsidiary of the Super Car Club Garage, a personal venture driven by his passion for cars. Singhania reportedly shared his enthusiasm for GS Design's future, revealing that within just 10 days of its soft launch, the initiative has already garnered 20 orders.

"From 25-odd people, I had in Super Car Club Garage, I have over 250 now and given the number of orders I already have, it will go up," he said adding, "As against the 24-36 months that a European or American car design company takes to retrofit a vintage car, I can deliver the product within three months now. The objective is to do so in two months or even less. The Super Club Car Garage (SCCG) is an exclusive one-stop destination for supercars, super bikes and vintage cars, and its new initiative GS Design seeks to elevate the drive experience through customisation."

(With inputs from agencies)

