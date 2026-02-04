/Ghaziabad shocker! Three minor sisters die by suicide, online gaming link emerge – Here’s what happened

In a shocking incident, three minor sisters died after jumping off the ninth floor of their residential building in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad early Tuesday (Feb 4). While the reason behind the incident is unclear at the moment, preliminary reports suggest they were addicted to a Korean online task-based gaming app. Police said that the victims left behind a suicide note saying, “Mummy, Papa, sorry.” Reportedly, they jumped off the balcony after their parents allegedly objected to their online gaming addiction.

The incident occurred around 2 am at Bharat City, a residential township in Ghaziabad under Tila Mod Police Limits in the Loni area. The police have reached the site, and an investigation is underway into the matter.

The girls have been identified as Pakhi (12), Prachi (14), and Vishika (16). Reportedly, the three sisters did everything together, including eating, going to school, sleeping, and other day-to-day activities, according to NDTV. The report added that they got addicted to an online task-based ‘Korean love game’ during the COVID-19 pandemic. The police said that the girls have not been attending the school regularly.

Add WION as a Preferred Source