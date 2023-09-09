G20 Summit: Nations welcome African Union as permanent member

The African Union was made a permanent member of the world’s richest and most powerful countries, G20, in New Delhi, on Saturday (September 9). The move will allow the continent to make “its effective contribution” in helping the world meet global challenges, said the AU Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat.

AU joins G20

At its full strength, the AU has 55 members and accounts for a GDP of $3 trillion with some 1.4 billion people. However, six military-ruled nations are currently suspended. Its previous designation at the summit was “invited international organisation”.

G20 previously comprised 19 countries and the European Union which account for 85 per cent of the global GDP and two-thirds of the world’s population.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, invited the AU, represented by Chairperson Azali Assoumani, to take a seat at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member. This comes after the move was first proposed by the Indian PM back in June.

He later took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and said, “Honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 Family. This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South.”

Mahamat also took to X and said, “I welcome the African Union’s entry into the G20 as full member. This membership, for which we have long been advocating, will provide a propitious framework for amplifying advocacy in favor of the Continent and its effective contribution to meeting global challenges.”

South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa took to X and said, “We are delighted that the G20 has accepted the African Union as a member of the G20. Global reconstruction in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic presents a unique opportunity to accelerate the transition to low-carbon, climate resilient, sustainable societies.”

He added, “Developing economies are bearing the brunt of climate change, despite carrying the least responsibility for this crisis…South Africa calls for an enhanced and expanded Global Partnership for Sustainable Development.”

Nigeria

“As a continent, we look forward to further advancing our aspirations on the global stage using the G20 platform,” said Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is at the summit, on X.

Kenya

Kenyan President William Ruto said that AU’s entry into the G20 will “give African interests and perspectives voice and visibility in this important body”. He added, “With Africa poised to grow in the coming years, a seat will allow it to shape the decisions of G20 to ensure the continent’s interests are advanced.”

European Union

EU President Ursula von der Leyen, along similar lines, stressed the need for technology and finance to address climate change and its effects in the region. Welcoming AU’s inclusion in the G20 she said, “As we address issues that concern African profoundly, it is a pleasure to welcome the African Union as a new member of the G20.”

G20 countries account for 80 per cent of greenhouse gases as opposed to the less than four per cent emissions by Africa but “it is among the most affected by climate change,” said the EU president.

“The EU and Africa are partnering to address the continent’s priorities,” said von der Leyen, on X. She listed “ensuring food security, securing the means to fight climate change, and attracting investments,” as the priorities and said, “The G20 has much to win from a strong African voice.”

(With inputs from agencies)





