From Supreme Court expansion to arbitrary arrest: Here's what CJI Chandrachud said on I-Day

On the 77th anniversary of Independence Day on Tuesday (Aug 15), Chief Justice DY Chandrachud announced the expansion of the Supreme Court’s infrastructure that will include the incorporation of four registrar courtrooms, 27 new courtrooms, and better facilities for lawyers and litigants.

Speaking about the overhaul of judicial infrastructure, Justice Chandrachud said that the museum and the annex building will be demolished to create more courtrooms and bar rooms for the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) and bar room for women lawyers.

"We need to overhaul judicial infrastructure at the earliest. We plan to expand the supreme court by constructing a new building to have 27 additional courtrooms, 4 registrar courtrooms and adequate facilities for lawyers and litigants. The museum and annex building will be demolished to create 15 courtrooms, SCBA, SCAORA Meeting rooms, women's bar rooms," the CJI said during Independence Day celebrations organised by the SCBA in the Supreme Court premises, according to Bar and Bench news outlet.

Justice Chandrachud said that a proposal in this regard was submitted to the central government and is awaiting nod from the Department of Justice.

CJI on arbitrary arrests

He also spoke about making the Indian judicial system more accessible and cost-effective for the people and banked on the potential use of technology to overcome procedural barriers to justice.

Pointing out the instances of arbitrary arrests and threatened demolition of properties, the CJI hoped that the judges of the Supreme Court provide justice and retain people’s trust in the judiciary.

“That sense of confidence in an individual that an arbitrary arrest, a threatened demolition, if their properties are attached unlawfully, must find solace and a voice in judges of the Supreme Court," he said at the event, which was also attended by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

"We have to enhance access to justice procedurally by eliminating the constraints which prevent citizens from approaching courts and substantively, by building confidence in the courts' ability to dispense justice and we have a road map in place to make sure that the future of Indian judiciary is inclusive and accessible to the last person in the line," the CJI said