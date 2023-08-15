Independence Day: PM Modi calls people of India his 'parivarjan' in his speech, slams dynastic politics

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 15) addressed the nation on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. While giving his speech at New Delhi's Red Fort, PM Modi called the people of India his 'parivarjan' (my fellow citizens), which was a new thing as in his earlier speeches, PM Modi had referred to the people of the country as "my beloved brothers and sisters".

PM Modi also slammed dynasty politics across the nation. He stated that corruption and appeasement politics have damaged the country and noted that political parties who believe in dynastic politics have one mantra – "party of the family, by the family and for the family". He urged that there is a need to fight corruption, dynasty and appeasement.

Targetting the opposition, PM Modi said: "'Parivarvaad' and appeasement have caused immense damage to the country. How can a political party have only one family in charge? For them, their life mantra is 'Party of the family, by the family and for the family'."

PM Modi recited a poem to exhort people to fulfil the 2047 aim he set for them to make the country develop by the time 100 years of freedom are celebrated.

"I firmly believe that when the country will celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, the country would be a developed India. I say this on the basis of the capability of my country and available resources. But the need of the hour is to fight three evils - corruption, dynasty and appeasement," he added.

This year will culminate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which were launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the country into the ‘Amrit Kaal’ (golden era).

PM Modi also carried forward a custom of wearing colourful turbans. This time he donned a multicolour Rajasthani bandhani print turban with an off-white kurta and churidar for the Independence Day celebrations.

He also asserted that he will return to power in 2024 and will detail the country's achievements.

"The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the next five years. The next time, on August 15, I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country from this Red Fort," PM Modi said.

