Independence Day 2023: PM Modi's speech this year was not his longest

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of 77th Independence Day on Tuesday (August 15) from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. He spoke at length about the nation's growth and global recognition. He also touched on several topics, including the situation in Manipur, the G20 Presidency, women's safety, and more.

PM Modi unfurled the flag from the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi and delivered a 90-minute speech, his 10th Independence Day address since becoming the prime minister in 2014.

But people on social media forums are discussing whether or not it was his longest speech since 2014. Actually, it was not. His speech of 1 hour and 30 minutes speech was not the longest, nor the shortest.

The longest speech was 94 minutes long in 2016, and the shortest one was of 56 minutes in 2017.

Here's a list of the speeches given by PM Modi since 2014 on Independence Day and their duration:

2014 - 64 minutes

2015 - 88 minutes

2016 - 94 minutes

2017 - 56 minutes

2018 - 83 minutes

2019 - 92 minutes

2020 - 90 minutes

2021 - 88 minutes

2022 - 83 minutes

2023 - 90 minutes

On the occasion of Independence Day, PM Modi mostly introduces important initiatives and interacts with the public, such as the previously announced Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and the Swachh Bharat Mission.

This time he announced that the government will launch the "Vishwakarma scheme" with the allocation of Rs 13,000 crore to 15,000 crore in the next month for those with traditional skills.

PM Modi stated the India of today was full of self-confidence. He said: "When we set our mind to a task, we get it done. This has been our track record. This is a new India full of self-confidence...Ye Bharat na rukta hai, na thakta hai, na haanfta hai aur na hi haarta hai (The India of today doesn't stop, tire, gasp or give up)."

He said the character of India will serve as the biggest catalyst in her quest to become a developed country by 2047, which would mark the completion of 100 years of independence). "In the next 25 years, we must move forward with the mantra of unity," PM Modi added.

