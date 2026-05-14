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From convoys to conservation: Om Birla and CMs lead India’s charge against fuel crisis

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: May 14, 2026, 23:20 IST | Updated: May 14, 2026, 23:20 IST
From convoys to conservation: Om Birla and CMs lead India’s charge against fuel crisis

From convoys to conservation: Om Birla and CMs lead India’s charge against fuel crisis Photograph: (Credit: ANI)

Story highlights

High-profile leaders including Om Birla and the CMs of Bihar, Andhra, and Haryana have slashed their official convoys to support PM Modi’s fuel savings push.

In a significant display of "leading by example," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Chief Ministers of Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana have announced a drastic reduction in their official motorcades. This move comes as the central government intensifies its nationwide fuel conservation drive following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent call for austerity measures, including work-from-home (WFH) transitions, to combat the ongoing energy crunch.

Leading the charge, Speaker Om Birla has reportedly cut his security convoy by half for all non-essential travel within the capital. Reports suggest that the move is intended to signal a "new culture of conservation" within the corridors of power.

Also read: PM Modi calls for WFH amid fuel crisis. But can your company say no?

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In the states, the response has been swift:

  • Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, known for his tech-forward and efficiency-driven governance, has directed that his convoy be restricted to a bare minimum of four vehicles for city travel. Naidu has also mandated the use of electric vehicles (EVs) for all senior bureaucrats in the Amaravati region.
  • Bihar: According to reports, the Bihar government has issued a circular stating that the CM’s convoy will see a 40% reduction in vehicle count, prioritising security over ceremony.
  • Haryana: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has gone a step further, announcing that he will use a single SUV for commutes between Chandigarh and his local engagements. Saini has urged his cabinet colleagues to follow suit, aiming for a 30% reduction in the state’s official fuel expenditure.

Also read: Delhi announces mandatory 2-day WFH, suspend all non-essential foreign travel for government employees

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This move by high-ranking constitutional authorities and state heads is being viewed as a direct reinforcement of PM Modi’s strategy to conserve energy. Just days ago, the PMO suggested that private and public sectors adopt hybrid work models to reduce the load on the country’s fuel reserves.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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