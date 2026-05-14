/From convoys to conservation: Om Birla and CMs lead India’s charge against fuel crisis

In a significant display of "leading by example," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Chief Ministers of Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana have announced a drastic reduction in their official motorcades. This move comes as the central government intensifies its nationwide fuel conservation drive following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent call for austerity measures, including work-from-home (WFH) transitions, to combat the ongoing energy crunch.

Leading the charge, Speaker Om Birla has reportedly cut his security convoy by half for all non-essential travel within the capital. Reports suggest that the move is intended to signal a "new culture of conservation" within the corridors of power.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the states, the response has been swift:

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, known for his tech-forward and efficiency-driven governance, has directed that his convoy be restricted to a bare minimum of four vehicles for city travel. Naidu has also mandated the use of electric vehicles (EVs) for all senior bureaucrats in the Amaravati region.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, known for his tech-forward and efficiency-driven governance, has directed that his convoy be restricted to a bare minimum of four vehicles for city travel. Naidu has also mandated the use of electric vehicles (EVs) for all senior bureaucrats in the Amaravati region. Bihar: According to reports, the Bihar government has issued a circular stating that the CM’s convoy will see a 40% reduction in vehicle count, prioritising security over ceremony.

According to reports, the Bihar government has issued a circular stating that the CM’s convoy will see a 40% reduction in vehicle count, prioritising security over ceremony. Haryana: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has gone a step further, announcing that he will use a single SUV for commutes between Chandigarh and his local engagements. Saini has urged his cabinet colleagues to follow suit, aiming for a 30% reduction in the state’s official fuel expenditure.

This move by high-ranking constitutional authorities and state heads is being viewed as a direct reinforcement of PM Modi’s strategy to conserve energy. Just days ago, the PMO suggested that private and public sectors adopt hybrid work models to reduce the load on the country’s fuel reserves.