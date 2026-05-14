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‘100+ km/h penalty’: How much extra fuel do cars use at high speeds?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: May 14, 2026, 14:13 IST | Updated: May 14, 2026, 14:13 IST

Driving at 120 km/h consumes up to 20 per cent more fuel than cruising at 100 km/h, primarily due to a massive increase in aerodynamic drag.

Breaking the 100 km/h barrier
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(Photograph: AI)

Breaking the 100 km/h barrier

As soon as a vehicle exceeds 80 km/h, fuel efficiency drops significantly. Data from transport researchers indicates that pushing your speed up to 100 km/h uses roughly 10 to 15 per cent more fuel.

The 120 km/h penalty
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(Photograph: AI)

The 120 km/h penalty

The fuel waste becomes even more severe at higher limits. According to the Department of Energy, driving at 120 km/h consumes up to 20 per cent more fuel than travelling at 100 km/h.

Aerodynamic drag takes over
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(Photograph: AI)

Aerodynamic drag takes over

At speeds exceeding 100 km/h, the engine's primary job is simply pushing the car through the air. Automotive engineers confirm that wind resistance grows exponentially with speed, heavily draining your fuel tank.

High engine revolutions
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High engine revolutions

Maintaining speeds above 100 km/h forces the engine to operate at much higher revolutions per minute. This constant, heavy mechanical workload burns petrol and diesel at a highly accelerated rate.

The impact of roof luggage
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The impact of roof luggage

Carrying cargo drastically worsens high-speed fuel economy. Transport studies show that a blunt roof box at 110 km/h can reduce fuel efficiency by an additional 10 to 25 per cent due to extra wind drag.

Aggressive motorway driving
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(Photograph: AI)

Aggressive motorway driving

High-speed driving often involves sudden braking and rapid acceleration to pass slower traffic. Traffic analysts warn this aggressive driving style can increase high-speed fuel consumption by another 15 to 30 per cent.

The ideal cruising speed
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(Photograph: AI)

The ideal cruising speed

To maximise fuel savings on the highway, experts recommend staying strictly between 80 and 90 km/h. Staying in this sweet spot minimises wind resistance while keeping the car in its highest, most efficient gear.

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