/India-Japan MoCs in focus: From AI to defence, here's what PM Modi and Takaichi signed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan PM Sanae Takaichi shared a warm moment during the joint presser on Thursday (July 2) as they signed Memorandum of cooperation (MOC). While PM Modi called Takaichi “beautiful younger sister”, the Japan PM said they are brother and sister who are on the same page on various world issues. PM Modi called for a “free, open and rule-based” Indo-Pacific, describing it as a shared priority of India and Japan. The Indian PM also said that PM Takaichi’s visit is “writing a new chapter of the ‘Global Strategic Partnership'.”

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Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi and Takaichi held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House. The Japanese PM was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan as she arrived this morning and posed for official photo with PM Modi. During the reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM Modi introduced his cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries to the Japanese PM. Takaichi is on a three-day official visit to India from July 1 to 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

What are the MoCs on?

India and Japan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) to strengthen cooperation in geology and mineral exploration. Other Memorandum of Cooperations included one on pharmaceuticals and political devices sectors, the memorandum of cooperation between Ministry of Heavy Industries India and the Ministry of Economy, trade, and industry of Japan in the field of batteries and a Memorandum of Cooperation between Ministry of Cooperation and Department of Animal Husbandry on the expansion of bio gas and organic fertilizer production and utilization for total prosperity, energy security and sustainable mobility. To advance that vision on artificial intelligence, several leading institutions from India's AI ecosystem signed agreements with their Japanese counterparts.

Highlighting the goal, PM Modi said, "Our goal is clear: to attract 10 trillion Yen in investment from Japan to India and to double the number of Japanese companies operating in India over the next decade. Continuous reforms in India have improved the ease of doing business, an opportunity that Japanese companies can also leverage."