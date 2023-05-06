Fresh encounter underway in J&K's Baramulla, a day after five Indian Army soldiers were killed

A day after five Indian Army soldiers were killed in action in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector, another encounter has broken out in the Baramulla region of the union territory. The encounter started in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla and one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist had already been killed.

"We had received information from a reliable source about some suspicious movement in Karhama village under Kunzer police station limits," SSP Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure was quoted as saying by ANI.

"A cordon and search operation was launched by joint parties of Baramulla police, the Indian Army and CRPF. During the operation, the search parties were fired upon and in retaliatory firing one terrorist of LeT has been killed."

Nagpure added that the security forces were on high alert in view of the G20 Summit and were actively working to neutralise any threat that could hamper the successful organising of the event. Operation in Rajouri still underway Apart from Baramulla, the counter-terror operation in the Kandi forest in Rajouri, in which five soldiers were killed Friday (May 5) is still underway. According to defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand, contact with terrorists was established at 1:15 am on Saturday.

Four soldiers killed in action were commandos from the 9 Para (Special Forces) while the fifth was from a Rashtriya Rifles battalion. the army identified them as Havildar Neelam Singh from Akhnoor, Naik Arvind Kumar from Palampur, Lance Naik Ruchin Singh Rawat from Gairsain in Uttarakhand, Paratrooper Siddhant Chettri from Darjeeling, and Paratrooper Pramod Negi from Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh.

According to news agency PTI, the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a shadow organisation of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit, has claimed responsibility for Friday's attack.

Indian Army columns have been conducting relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an army truck in the Jammu region's Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian.

Last month, five Indian Army soldiers were killed after terrorists ambush attacked a vehicle by launching heavy fire and grenades.

There have been two similar attacks on Indian Army and civilians in the Rajouri and Poonch sectors respectively, in the recent past.

(With inputs from agencies)