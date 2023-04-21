Poonch terror attack: Indian forces launch major search operation, close highway, to nab terrorists

A major Cordon and Search Operation was launched in India's Jammu and Kashmir after a terrorist attack on security forces claimed the lives of five Indian troops on Thursday, April 20.

The search operation was launched across Rajouri, Poonch and Mendhar areas of Jammu region, about 580 km north of New Delhi. The security has been beefed up in multiple villages near Thursday's attack site.

The security deployment has been increased around Bhata Dhurian, Nar forest, Sanjiote, and Kotan area. Search operations will continue through the night of April 21 in the area.

Sources in the security forces told WION that it was an ambush and the terrorists involved in the attack could have come from across the Line of Control from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. At present the terrorists are expected to be trying to escape back into PoK.

ALSO WATCH | India: 5 Army jawans killed in terror attack in J&K's Poonch

There have been two similar attacks on Indian Army and civilians in the Rajouri and Poonch sectors respectively, in the recent past.

The Indian Army has paid tribute to the soldiers for their sacrifice. '' Indian Army salutes the sacrifice of Hav Mandeep Singh, L/Nk Debashish Baswal, L/Nk Kulwant Singh, Sep Harkrishan Singh, Sep Sewak Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty in Poonch Sector on 20 Apr 23. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families, '' said Indian Army.

The security forces have also shut all vehicular movement of civilian vehicles on Poonch Highway. The forces have suspended all civil traffic on the national highway stretch between Bhimber Gali and Bhata Dhurian. Forces have also advised locals to follow the Mendhar diversion for moving towards Poonch and Surankote.

Earlier on Thursday at around 3pm, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area. The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists. Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations in this area lost their lives in the incident.

''Another seriously injured soldier was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajouri and is under treatment. Operations are in progress to locate the perpetrators, '' said Defence PRO.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE