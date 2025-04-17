French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu is expected to travel to India in the first week of May to finalize the key Rafale M deal that was given a go-ahead by the Indian government earlier this month.

The Rs 63,000 crore deal for procuring 26 Rafale M for the Indian Navy is a government-to-government deal, and will further firm up India, and France's defence ties. The deal, once concluded during defence minister Lecornu's visit, will be formally sealed after years of negotiations.

The deal includes 22 single-seater Rafale-M jets and 4 twin-seater Rafale trainers. The Rafales M fighter jets replace the Indian Navy's MiG 29K fleet, & enhance naval air power in the Indian Ocean region that has seen increased volatility.

These jets will operate from India's aircraft carriers, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.

In July 2023, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) paving the way for negotiations.

The deal builds on India’s prior purchase of 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force in 2016 as France emerged as India's key defence partner.

India, and France defence relationship has grown by leaps and bounds since the strategic partnership was established in 1998. Not only France has emerged as an important arms supplier to India, but it has also been supporting the "Make In India" initiative including cooperating on the development of next-generation jet engines.

Both hold regular military exercises, Varuna for Naval exercises, Shakti for army exercises, and Garuda for Air Exercises. Earlier this year, during PM Modi's France visit, the Indian side had proposed exporting its Pinaka rocket launcher to the country.