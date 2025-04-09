In a significant development, on Tuesday (Apr 8), the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved India's largest-ever fighter jet deal, worth over Rs 63,000 crore, for the purchase of 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft for the Indian Navy, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

The contract comprises 22 single-seater and four twin-seater Rafale Marine jets. It also includes a comprehensive package for fleet maintenance, logistical support, personnel training, and indigenous manufacturing components under offset obligations.

Deliveries of the Rafale M jets are expected to begin around 2030, roughly five years after the deal is finalized.

These advanced fighters will bolster the Indian Navy's capabilities, particularly with their deployment on INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier. The Rafale M jets will complement the Navy's existing fleet of MiG-29K jets, enhancing maritime strike capabilities.

At present, the Indian Air Force (IAF) already operates 36 Rafale jets at its bases in Ambala and Hashimara.

The latest Rafale Marine deal is expected to enhance the Indian Air Force's (IAF) capabilities, including upgrading its "buddy-buddy" aerial refuelling system.

This feature will enable nearly 10 IAF Rafale aircraft to refuel others mid-air, thus extending their operational range.

Earlier, defence sources told news agency ANI that the deal would possibly include ground-based equipment and software upgrades for the IAF fleet.

The Navy additionally will be required to install specialised equipment on its aircraft carriers to support the operations of the 4.5-generation Rafale jets.

The Indian Navy's fleet of MiG-29Ks will continue to operate from INS Vikramaditya, while the introduction of Rafale Marine jets is set to significantly enhance the Navy's airpower capabilities.

Moving ahead, the Indian Navy is also planning to induct indigenous fifth-generation fighter jets, which are under development by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

(With inputs from agencies)