India has recently decided to buy 26 Rafale-M (Rafale-Marine) fighter jets from France, spending about ₹63,000 crores. This has raised questions—why order exactly 26 jets? Why not 25 or 30? The answer lies in careful planning, keeping in mind India’s defense needs, aircraft carrier requirements, and future goals.

Why the Navy Needs New Jets

The Indian Navy relies on MiG-29K fighter jets to operate from its two aircraft carriers—INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. A total of 45 of these jets were purchased between 2004 and 2010. However, over the years, they have faced frequent technical issues and some operational losses, bringing the active fleet down to around 40. Of these, only 15 per cent to 47 per cent are typically operational at any given time due to ongoing maintenance and serviceability challenges. This has created an urgent need for more reliable and advanced aircraft to ensure the Navy remains combat-ready at sea.

That’s where the Rafale-M comes in—the naval version of the French-made Rafale fighter jet. It is modern, dependable, and already familiar to India, as the Air Force operates 36 Rafale jets. Designed specifically for aircraft carrier operations, the Rafale-M is well-suited for sea-based missions, making it a smart and timely choice for the Indian Navy.

Rafale-M vs Rafale-C: What's the Difference?

The Rafale-M is designed for carrier-based use. It has a stronger landing gear for catapult launches and deck landings, foldable wings to save space on the ship, and extra protection against saltwater corrosion. The Rafale-C, which is used by the Air Force, doesn’t have these features but both jets share the same core systems like radar, weapons, and controls.

Because both versions are similar in their electronics and design, pilot training and jet maintenance become easier. The Navy and Air Force can use the same facilities and systems to support both types of Rafales, saving time and money.

India’s Current Rafale Fleet

India's Air Force currently has 36 Rafale jets, split between two bases—Ambala and Hashimara. Out of these, 28 are single-seater Rafale-C jets meant for combat, and 8 are twin-seater Rafale-B jets used mainly for training and some missions. This mix ensures that pilots are well-trained while the combat fleet stays mission-ready.

So, Why 26 Jets?

The number 26 is not random. INS Vikrant, India's newest aircraft carrier launched in 2022, can carry exactly 26 fighter jets. So, buying 26 Rafale-Ms perfectly fits its full capacity. Of these, 22 will be single-seater combat jets, and 4 will be twin-seater jets for training purposes.

If India bought only 25, one spot on the carrier would go unused. If it ordered 30, there would be more jets than the carrier can hold, creating problems in parking, maintenance, and budgeting. So, 26 is the ideal number—no more, no less.

Why This Matters Strategically

This deal is more than just about replacing old jets. It is a smart move to make India’s Navy stronger. Now that India has two aircraft carriers, it needs advanced jets to match. The Rafale-M will help India protect its interests in the Indian Ocean and respond quickly to any threats in the region.

Also, this deal brings India and France closer in defense cooperation. France has already helped India by supplying Scorpene submarines. This new jet deal continues that strong partnership. The agreement also ensures that India will receive jets customized to its specific needs, including special weapons and electronic systems.

A Temporary Step Toward a Self-Made Fighter Jet

While the Rafale-M fills today’s needs, India is also working on building its own carrier-based fighter jet, called the Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF). This jet is expected to be ready by 2035–2038. Until then, Rafale-M will be the backbone of India’s naval fighter fleet.

In Summary

India’s decision to buy 26 Rafale-M jets is a smart, well-planned step. It matches the exact needs of INS Vikrant, ensures better performance at sea, and keeps costs under control. This deal helps India modernize its Navy and strengthens ties with France. And as India continues to grow stronger in the Indian Ocean region, these Rafale-M jets will be key players in protecting the nation.