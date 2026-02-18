/Former UK PM Rishi Sunak hails India’s ‘enormous optimism, trust for AI,’ unlike scepticism in West

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pointed out the difference in the approach of various countries towards artificial intelligence and said he finds there is enormous optimism and trust towards AI in India, unlike in Western countries that still have a dominating feeling of anxiety for the emerging technology. Speaking at an event titled ‘Governing in the Age of AI: Sovereignty, Impact, and Strategy’ at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Wednesday, Sunak said that addressing this disparity in public confidence remains a critical challenge for leaders worldwide.

In a fireside chat with Meta’s Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Sunak said, “Across the world, we’re seeing different attitudes towards AI. In countries like India, there’s enormous optimism and trust, and in Western countries, we’re seeing that anxiety is still the dominant feeling towards AI."

The former UK prime minister said bridging this divide would require more than technological progress alone and called for deliberate policy interventions to foster greater public trust.

“I think closing that confidence gap is as much a policy task as it is a technical one,” he added.

‘India a country with huge digital ambitions and capacity’

Sunak described India as “a country with huge digital ambitions and capacity’ and underlined the extraordinary scale of recent AI investments. “This year, the large AI companies are going to spend 20 times more on developing this technology than the US did for the Manhattan Project,” he said.

The summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives from across the world to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

It aims to reflect on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with India’s national vision of ‘Sarvajana hitaye, sarvajana sukhaye’ (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity.

‘There are more consumer AI startups in India than in US’

Meta’s Chief AI Officer Wang also hailed India’s rising stature in the AI ecosystem and said, “I was at a dinner with a number of Indian founders and venture capitalists last night, and the statistic was that there are more consumer AI startups in India than in the United States.”

Guided by the three foundational Sutras—People, Planet, and Progress—the India AI Impact Summit 2026 promotes human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological progress.