/Deutsche Bank compliance officer who flagged suspicious transactions linked to Epstein, Kushner was laid off

A compliance officer at Deutsche Bank flagged suspicious transactions related to the financier and sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Tammy Hill McFadden, according to a July 12, 2019, FBI report, worked as a Florida-based anti-money laundering compliance officer for Deutsche Bank until 2018. She raised a suspicious activity report involving Kushner and Epstein, before being laid off due to low productivity.

Hill McFadden said that in late 2016, she came across a “mind-boggling” transaction involving Jared Kushner's company, Real Contrad, LLC, which was sending payments in cryptocurrency to a Russian person who was listed as an employee of Real Contrad, LLC. But the flow of the payment was unusual, according to Hill; "she was

unable to validate the origination or the recipient of the funds…she had never seen a flow like that. She examined the July and/or August 2016 activity" before reporting to her supervisor. Her supervisor rejected her reservations, calling them unfounded. She further dug up on the person and found a website which had no personal details and was completely vague. Then she checked the employee list of Real Contrad, but the man was not mentioned.

"When potentially suspicious activity was brought to the attention of the RM, they used the information they knew or had to look into the issues. They were not supposed to contact the client or ask them questions

related to the activity." But Jared Kushner was contacted, and the case was closed. A few days after Hill McFadden raised concerns about Kushner, she was told that her productivity had dropped and was moved to an adjacent team; she was laid off.

Screenshot EFTA00128989 Photograph: (DOJ)

According to the FBI report, in 2015, Hill-McFadden emailed her concerns about Epstein to her supervisor, “EPSTEIN sent wires to young women, perhaps in their twenties. He also sent wires to a woman in France who owned an art gallery. HILL-MCFADDEN gathered this information through GOOGLE searches.” She said that she did not want to work for Epstein; she suggested it was not just her, the Jacksonville, FL team did not want to work with Epstein. Her supervisor explained that Epstein had already served his time, suggesting the 2008 conviction. She further claimed that there was a suspicious activity report (SAR) during 2016 when the Federal Reserve was at the Deutsche premises.

The claims also line up with a 2022 suit filed against Deutsche Bank by Epstein’s victims, who were eventually awarded $75 million. McFadden's claim also aligns with those made by New York State financial regulators in 2020 as part of a $150 million fine they levied against the bank for profiting from Epstein's crimes.