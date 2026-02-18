/Who is Neha Singh? Galgotias University professor at the centre of viral scandal

The Galgotias University professor finds herself at the centre of a nationwide viral scandal after introducing a commercial robodog ‘Orion’ as an example of indigenous innovation within the campus. She supposedly claimed that the robodog was part of a massive Rs 350 crore investment by the institution, describing it as a sophisticated surveillance tool designed by the university for difficult terrains.

Comments from netizens, specifically the Indian tech community, poured in, suggesting that the robotic dog was a Unitree Go2, a mass-produced device by the Chinese firm Unitree and readily available for commercial use. The original Chinese branding remained visible as the product was being presented on the site. The product is priced at approximately 2.5 lakh. The public backlash was once again back on the Noida-based Galgotias University. There was scrutiny around the role and credibility of Neha Singh as the face of the Initiative of the Galgotias University.

Who is Neha Singh?

According to reports by ANI and PTI, Neha Singh has clarified that she is a faculty member in communications at the School of Management. A keyword search in the Galgotias University faculty portal results in a profile of an Assistant Professor, Neha Singh, who is a faculty member at the School of Law at Galgotias University. A keyword search in Research Gate shows Neha Singh is an Assistant Professor, Research Scholar and PhD in Pharmacy at Galgotias University. In LinkedIn, an unverified profile shows Neha Singh is an Educator and Researcher with expertise in mesh generation; she supposedly had been engaged with Galgotias from August 2023 till June 2025. So it is difficult to verify which one is authentic or if all of them are. The even more contentious part is that she is saying the blunder was a communication issue, and she may not have come across as “eloquent”, while she was clearly uttering “developed by Centre of Excellence” at the Galgotias University.

History of going viral for the wrong reasons

In 2024, Galgotias University went viral during a protest against the Congress party and alleged “urban naxalism” in New Delhi, where the students were unable to pronounce or mispronounced it as “urban maxwell”, and they failed to explain what they were protesting against. Many failed to read their placards, which carried slogans of "PM Modi and Mangalsutra". When asked about inheritance tax, urban naxalism, etc they fumbled, and some had no clear information about the Congress manifesto.