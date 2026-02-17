Suchir Balaji's parents are demanding a reinvestigation into the death of the OpenAI whistleblower. In an interview with the Fox entity KTVU, Poornima Ramarao is alleging foul play. According to Ramarao, Balaji's place was ransacked, his pen drive was missing, and his computer was left open for three days.

Suchir Balaji, a 26-year-old former researcher for OpenAI who turned whistleblower, was about to testify in court when he was found dead in his San Francisco apartment on November 26, 2024. Police said it appeared to be a suicide, and the city's Chief Medical Examiner declared it a suicide.

But parents of Suchir Balaji, his mother Poornima Ramarao and father Balaji Ramamurthy, strongly contested this ruling. "You can see how happy he is. We want the world to see his happy mood just before his death," said Balaji's mother, "The pin drive is missing. His computer was messed up. His desktop was left on for three days. It’s messed up." She further added that there were “signs of struggle in the bathroom, and it looks like someone hit him in the bathroom based on blood spots.”

She accused OpenAI of threatening him. “They didn’t allow him to work somewhere else. He also consulted a copyright attorney and figured out that he was not doing anything wrong and they were just suppressing him.” OpenAI, following his death, offered condolences in a statement and said that they first became aware of his concern after the Newyork Times published his statement.

Suchir gave an explosive interview to the New York Times following his resignation in August 2024, where he accused OpenAI of violating copyright policies by training its model on a huge amount of internal data of creators and artists. He further added that Generative AI does not reflect the data on which it was trained. According to him, “it was doing more harm than good”. He was about to testify in court. According to a Times lawyers he was named as someone who might have “unique and relevant documents” supporting allegations of OpenAI’s willful copyright infringement.

Balaji's parents commissioned a private autopsy. The second autopsy, the toxicology report and the bullet trajectory suggested that Suchir couldn't have been able to shoot himself due to the massive levels of GHB in his system. GHB is known as the date-rape drug, as it significantly incapacitates the individual, and incapacitated people usually do not shoot themselves. Further, the blood spatter pattern is inconsistent with a person shooting himself and also, the wires to his security camera were cut off.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, in an interview with Tucker Carlson, claimed that it looks like a suicide to him. Carlson disagreed, "No, he was definitely murdered.