/PM Modi hold talks with Google CEO Sundar Pichai at India AI Impact Summit; discuss AI innovation and talent development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of strategic meetings with international leaders and top technology executives during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, underscoring India’s growing influence in artificial intelligence and global partnerships. On the sidelines of the summit, Modi met Google CEO Sundar Pichai to discuss the rapid expansion of India’s AI ecosystem. In a message shared on X, the Prime Minister described the interaction as productive, noting conversations around India’s AI initiatives and potential collaboration between Google and the country’s students and skilled professionals.

The dialogue reflects New Delhi’s broader push to collaborate with leading global technology firms as it seeks to play a defining role in responsible and inclusive AI innovation. The India AI Impact Summit, taking place from February 16 to 21 at Bharat Mandapam, is among the largest AI-focused gatherings hosted in the Global South. The event is designed to shift the global AI conversation toward practical implementation and scalable solutions.

With one of the world’s largest developer communities, a robust digital public infrastructure, and a fast-growing startup landscape, India continues to attract strong interest from multinational technology companies. Pichai’s participation signals sustained industry confidence and a shared commitment to advancing AI research, skills development, and innovation. Beyond technology discussions, the summit has also served as a platform for diplomatic engagement. Modi held in-depth talks with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, emphasizing the strategic significance of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement.