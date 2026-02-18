/ECI announces Rajya Sabha polls for 37 seats across 10 states on March 16

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced biennial elections to fill 37 seats in the Rajya Sabha, with voting slated for March 16 and results to be declared later the same day. The vacancies are distributed across 10 states: Maharashtra (7 seats), Odisha (4), Tamil Nadu (6), West Bengal (5), Assam (3), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (2), Haryana (2), Himachal Pradesh (1), and Telangana (2). The terms of the sitting members from these constituencies are due to end in April 2026.

Several high-profile leaders are among those completing their tenure, including Sharad Pawar, Union minister Ramdas Athawale, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Saket Gokhale of the Trinamool Congress, and Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh. These seats were last up for election in 2020. During that cycle, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies performed strongly in states such as Assam, Bihar, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

In Maharashtra, representation was divided among the BJP, the then-undivided Shiv Sena, the undivided Nationalist Congress Party, and the Congress. The DMK-led alliance dominated in Tamil Nadu, while the Trinamool Congress maintained its edge in West Bengal. In Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal secured key wins. As per the ECI’s timeline, the official notification will be issued on February 26. Candidates can submit their nominations until March 5, with scrutiny scheduled for March 6. The deadline for withdrawal is March 9. Voting will be conducted between 9 am and 4 pm on March 16, and counting will commence at 5 pm. The entire process is expected to conclude by March 20.