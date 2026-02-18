'It is a legacy': Galgotias University vacate stall at India AI Summit after 'Chinese robodog' row but professor defends stance — What really happened

India's Galgotias University courted a major controversy at India's ongoing AI Summit in New Delhi after it was accused of showcasing Chinese robot as its own. Visuals from the venue shows that the stall is vacant after it was confirmed that the Central government has intervened in the matter. Galgotias University was asked to exit the summit even BJP-led Centre faced political backlash with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi calling the event as “disorganised PR spectacle.” The confirmation about the university exiting the summit comes even as many professors initially denied the claims.

Meanwhile, the professor at the centre of the controversy, Neha Singh, said that she never claimed that the robodog was Indian or made in India. She highlighted the “contribution” of the university in various fields. “Galgotias University is a major contributer to India's human resource. Galgotias University is a legacy. You cannot use such words to tarnish the image of the university. Please use your words responsibly. We have not claimed it is was Indian or Galgotians,” she said.



What is the controversy?

Galgotias University faced online backlash after a video went viral in which a woman representing the university claimed that Galgotias’s Centre of Excellence had developed “Orion” while explaining the features of the robotic dog Chinese-made robotic dog. "We are the first private university investing more than 500 crore Rs in artificial intelligence...So, Orion has been developed by Centre of Excellence. It can see all shapes and do many tasks," the woman said. The robodog is actually known as Unitree Go2, a commercially available model from the Chinese robotics company Unitree that is sold online in India for between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh.

Soon after the video, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the image of the robodog while highlighting India's achievement in the field of technology, innovation and AI. However, X later added a disclaimer over it saying that the "robot is imported from China." Congress took to X to share screenshot of Chinese media seemingly slamming Indian university for projecting Chinese robot as their own. It said that the Modi government has made a “laughing stock of India globally with regard to AI.” "The Chinese media has mocked us. This is truly embarrassing for India. What is even more shameful is the fact that Modi’s minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is indulging in the same falsehood, promoting China's robots at the Indian summit. The Modi Government has caused irreparable damage to the image of the country - they have reduced AI to a joke - a field in which we could be world leaders given our data power,” Congress wrote. Party MP Rahul Gandhi also reacted to the controversy and called it a “disorganised PR spectacle.” He claimed that Indian data is up for sale and Chinese products are showcased in the summit.

Galgotias University issues statement

Issuing a statement after the controversy broke out, Galgotias University said that the faculty and students are deeply pained by the propaganda campaign against the university. "We would like to clearly state that the robotic programming is part of our endeavour to make students learn AI programming and develop and deploy real world skills using globally available tools and resources, given developing AI talent is need of an hour. Our university's vision is focused on student learning & innovation and we provide students with access to modern technologies so they can gain practical experience and prepare for the future. Spreading negativity can harm the morale of students, who are working hard to innovate, learn, and build their skills using global technologies."