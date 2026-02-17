/What is Sarvam Kaze? India's first indigenous glasses PM Modi wore at AI Impact Summit 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wearing a sleek, spectacles-like device similar to a movie, at the the AI Impact Summit 2026. India is hosting the event at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20, welcoming leaders from across the nations. Major players from the technology industry, along with top policy makers, will also attend the five-day event focused on Artificial Intelligence.

What is Sarvam Kaze?

'Sarvam Kaze' is an indigenous AI-powered wearable glass that listens, understands, and captures what users see the world through their eyes in real time. The device supports more than 10 Indian languages, enabling voice-based interaction and potentially real-time translation.

Sarvam AI, one of the 12 indigenous AI models being developed for India-specific applications, has introduced a wearable spectacles-like device that listens, understands, responds, and visually captures what the user sees. Users can also create customised experiences through the Sarvam platform. Named Sarvam Kaze, the device has been entirely designed and developed in India.

Sarvam AI is building large language and speech models tailored for Indian languages, aimed at enabling voice-based interfaces, document processing, and citizen-centric services. The company said these innovations represent a major inflexion point for humanity.

Among them were Sarvam Akshar, which delivers state-of-the-art accuracy enabling reliable digitisation of complex, real-world documents. Another innovation was Sarvam Studio, which helps creators go multilingual, one piece of content, across every corner of India. Saaras V3, a speech recognition model, was unveiled recently, among a host of others.