/‘Big economic turmoil ahead’: Anthropic CEO calls for smarter AI policies in India

Chief executive of Anthropic, Dario Amodei, said on Monday (Feb 16, 2026) that artificial intelligence will produce significant value but also lead to substantial economic disruption, and requested the lawmakers to ensure broad-based benefits as the technology advances.

While addressing the maiden edition of Anthropic’s Builder Summit in Bengaluru, Amodei stated that India, being the world’s largest democracy, has an opportunity to deploy AI to make governance more efficient and citizen-centric. “That’s a really valuable use of the technology," he said, News 18 reported.

Anthropic, valued at about $380 billion, has seen strong enterprise adoption of its AI offerings, especially for boosting software development productivity. The company has recently rolled out new AI solutions aimed at legal, sales, and marketing teams—steps that came amid a sharp global sell-off in software and IT services stocks.

Dario Amodei noted that while AI is driving significant efficiency gains, it is also likely to trigger major economic disruption, highlighting the importance of policies that promote broadly shared prosperity.

India shows unusually high intensity in AI adoption

His visit also coincided with the launch of Anthropic’s Bengaluru operations. Speaking to nearly 250 developers and entrepreneurs, Amodei said India shows unusually high intensity in AI adoption. He pointed to an example of India’s statistics ministry building an AI-powered system to query economic data, adding that governments in many other countries typically move far more slowly.

Amodei stated that the business run-rate revenue of Anthropic in India has increased over the past four months, who also described the growth as “really incredible." He indicated the increase in the rapid progress and widespread adoption of Claude models and coding tools. He also added that the acceleration in India is stronger than in other markets.