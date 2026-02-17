/Baramati Learjet crash: AAIB seeks global help to recover fire-damaged cockpit voice recorder data

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has sought specialised international assistance to retrieve critical data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the Learjet 45 that crashed near Baramati last month, killing five people, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In a statement, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said the aircraft was equipped with two independent flight recorders — a Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and a Cockpit Voice Recorder. However, both devices were exposed to intense heat for a prolonged period during the accident and sustained significant fire damage.

Despite the damage, investigators have successfully downloaded data from the DFDR, which was manufactured by L3-Communications. The recorder was examined at the bureau’s Flight Recorder Laboratory. The DFDR stores crucial technical parameters such as altitude, airspeed, engine performance, and control inputs, and is expected to provide investigators with valuable insights into the aircraft’s final moments.

The CVR, however, remains under detailed technical examination. Manufactured by Honeywell, the Cockpit Voice Recorder captures cockpit conversations, pilot communications with air traffic control, and other ambient sounds inside the cockpit. These recordings are often vital in reconstructing the sequence of events leading up to an accident and understanding crew actions and responses.

Given the extent of the fire damage, the AAIB said assistance has been sought from the Accredited Representative of the State of Manufacture for specialised support in retrieving the audio data. Such processes typically involve advanced forensic techniques to extract information from damaged memory modules. Officials indicated that recovering the CVR data is a critical step in piecing together the circumstances surrounding the crash.