/Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi calls CM Himanta ‘Assam’s Jinnah’, plays down Bhupen Borah’s exit

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi called Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma “Assam’s Jinnah” while playing down the exit of former state Congress chief Bhupen Borah from the party ahead of the assembly polls. Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati on Wednesday, Gogoi questioned Borah’s decision to quit the Congress and join the BJP.

Reacting to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma describing Borah as the “last Hindu leader” in the Congress, Gogoi accused Sarma of attempting to polarise politics in the state and said he was acting as “Assam’s Jinnah” while urging him to stop issuing “Hindu certificates” to politicians.

‘Congress is like an ocean, we are just water drops’

Gogoi recalled the legacy of the Congress party and said, “The Congress is like an ocean; we are all just water drops in it. The Congress was there long before our fathers and forefathers existed. Bhupen Borah’s leaving will not impact our party’s prospects in the Assembly polls.”

“There were many rumours regarding the close relationship between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bhupen Bora. We tried our best not to believe these rumours and speculation. We always wondered as to how the information relating to confidential meetings was known to a particular journalist close to Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he said.

“These rumours have come out to be true...A day after resigning from Congress, Bhupen Borah had no qualms about joining the BJP and surrendering to Himanta Biswa Sarma,” the Congress MP added.

Gogoi accused CM Himanta of shifting stance

Gogoi also targeted the chief minister for shifting stance. “A few days ago, Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised Bhupen Bora for his vulgar actions in public when he was interacting with a leader of the Mahila Congress. There is an inquiry against Bhupen Bora by the Women’s Commission. Now, Himanta Biswa Sarma feels Bhupen Bora is the most upright Hindu neta...”

Borah, who served as Assam Congress president from 2021 to 2025, had defended his decision, saying, “I gave 32 years to Congress... I suffered nose injury, bleeding took place in front of Rahul Gandhi. I wrote a letter to Gaurav Gogoi a month ago, saying that I will address a press meet against you because I can’t tolerate such humiliation.”

“The high command spoke to me. Rahul Gandhi reminded me of our relationship since 2007, how he helped me, but no one spoke about the issues I mentioned in my resignation letter. Gaurav Gogoi has no control over the party, he is the face of the party as APCC president. Rakibul Hussain, who is MP from Dhubri. is the sole and base of the party,” Bora added.

Sarma, who met Borah at his Guwahati residence, claimed the Congress was “not a place for Hindus” and described Borah as the “last recognised Hindu leader” in the party without family antecedents. He said Borah’s move would have a “psychological impact” on Congress workers.