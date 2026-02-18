/Govt extends AI Impact Summit by a day amid record turnout, event to go on till Feb 21

The government has extended the India AI Impact Summit 2026 by a day after some unexpectedly large turnout at the event at Bharat Mandapam signals growing public and industry interest in India’s artificial intelligence ambitions. IT Secretary S. Krishnan announced on Wednesday that the exhibition will now remain open through February 21. Besides, the visiting hours have also been extended until 8 pm to ease crowd movement. However, access to the public will be suspended on February 19 due to high-level security arrangements due to the Prime Minister’s inaugural address and restricted-entry engagements with global CEOs.

Authorities started staggered access and revised entry-exit protocols to manage the heavy footfall at the ITPO complex and issued some advisories for the events.

Summit enters Guinness World Records as over 2.5 lakh students take AI pledge

The AI Impact Summit entered the Guinness World Records after 2,50,946 students pledged to use AI responsibly within 24 hours—far surpassing the original target of 5,000.

The pledge underscores the government’s attempt to balance rapid AI adoption with ethical safeguards.

India is positioning itself as a champion of “responsible AI” even as global regulators debate AI safety frameworks.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said over three lakh people have registered for the summit so far, describing the turnout as a “very strong response” that reflects growing enthusiasm around artificial intelligence. He added that nearly 2.5 lakh people—most of them under the age of 30—have already visited the exhibition area.

Registration temporarily closed due to overwhelming response

Registration for the summit has been temporarily closed on its official website due to an “overwhelming response,” highlighting the surge in public interest in artificial intelligence.

The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, has drawn participation from world leaders, top executives from major technology companies and delegates from around 45 countries.

The summit brings together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union ministries, state governments and international partners.

According to the government, the exhibition is designed to demonstrate AI in action, where policy meets practice and innovation meets scale, while fostering new partnerships and business opportunities within the global AI ecosystem.