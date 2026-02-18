/'Humiliation at AI Summit': Galgotias University kicked out after viral video reveals ‘Orion’ robot is actually an import

In the aftermath, the faculty member who had originally claimed the robot was a Galgotias innovation, identified as Professor Neha from the School of Management, attempted to clarify her stance. She attributed the controversy to a "misinterpretation," suggesting that either she failed to convey her message clearly or the media misunderstood her. She clarified that her role was in communications, not AI, and argued that the robot was brought merely for "projection." Despite the walk-back, she maintained that the university was "standing tall" amidst the fallout.