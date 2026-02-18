/'Boss is getting fed up': Trump closer to war with Iran, which could start soon, claims report

According to a report in Axios, the Trump administration may be closer to launching a major military conflict in the Middle East than much of the American public realises, and such action could start soon. The report says that any US strike on Iran would likely extend far beyond a limited operation. Sources cited say it would resemble a sustained, weeks-long military campaign rather than a short, targeted strike like the one conducted in Venezuela last month.

Per the report, officials expect any action to involve close coordination with Israel. Sources describe the potential campaign as broader and more threatening to Iran’s leadership than the 12-day conflict led by Israel last June, which the US later joined to strike Iran’s underground nuclear sites. The report emphasizes that a war of this scale would reverberate across the Middle East and shape the remainder of President Donald Trump’s time in office. Despite the stakes, it notes that there has been limited public discussion, with Congress and the public focused elsewhere.

According to the report’s breakdown, Trump nearly authorized strikes in early January following the Iranian regime’s deadly crackdown on protesters. When that moment passed, the administration pivoted to what the report describes as a dual strategy: continuing nuclear negotiations while simultaneously building up US military forces in the region. By assembling significant military assets while talks proceed, the report says, the administration has increased expectations that failure at the negotiating table would be followed by decisive military action. Sources cited indicate that prospects for a deal currently appear dim.

The report highlights that Trump advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met in Geneva with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for three hours on Tuesday. While both sides publicly characterized the meeting as productive, US officials reportedly remain skeptical that core differences can be resolved. Vice President JD Vance said in an interview, as cited in the report, that the discussions were positive in certain respects but made clear that Iran has yet to accept the president’s key conditions. Vance also indicated that Trump could conclude diplomacy has run its course if progress stalls.

On the military front, the report describes a substantial US buildup: two aircraft carriers, approximately a dozen warships, hundreds of fighter aircraft, and multiple air defense systems either deployed or en route. It also notes that more than 150 U.S. cargo flights have transported weapons and ammunition to the region, with an additional 50 fighter jets, including F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s, recently dispatched.

The report suggests that the prolonged standoff may have dulled public awareness, even as the risk of large-scale conflict increases. Sources argue that the scale of military deployments and the administration’s rhetoric would make it difficult for Trump to step back absent significant Iranian concessions on its nuclear program. Advisers quoted in the report insist the buildup is not intended as a bluff.

Regarding timing, the report says Israeli officials are preparing for a possible conflict within days and are advocating for an expansive campaign that could target not only Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities but potentially the regime itself. Some US sources, however, believe action could still be weeks away.