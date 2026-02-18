/Russia to play a part in US-Iran nuclear issue? Kremlin says it’s ready to take Tehran’s enriched uranium

As the issue of Tehran's nuclear programme remains unresolved despite the second round of US-Iran talks in Geneva, Russia has come forward and said that it was ready to accept enriched uranium from Iran as part of efforts to resolve the matter. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday (Feb 18), “We had an initiative and stated our readiness to accept enriched uranium, which was discussed." He added that the outcome of the Iran-US talks should not be prejudged and that it was entirely a matter between the US and Iran.

This came as Iran and Russia announced a joint naval manoeuvres in the Sea of Oman tomorrow, as per Iranian media. “The joint naval exercise of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia will take place tomorrow in the Sea of Oman and in the northern Indian Ocean,” the ISNA agency reported, quoting drill spokesman, Rear Admiral Hassan Maghsoudloo. “The aim is to strengthen maritime security and to deepen relations between the navies of the two countries," he added.

Meanwhile, the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin have opened new horizons for relations between Tehran and Moscow.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“In all the meetings held, important and strategic decisions have been made that secure the shared interests of the two countries and the two nations and have opened new horizons for relations between Tehran and Moscow,” Pezeshkian said during talks with Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev.

Is Trump closer to war with Iran?

Meanwhile, a report by Axios said that US President Donald Trump was closer to a major military confrontation with Iran than many Americans realise. The report said a potential US operation could be a weeks-long campaign, possibly conducted jointly with Israel, and broader in scope than previous strikes on Iranian targets.

Parts of Strait of Hormuz closed?

Earlier, the Iranian media reported that parts of the Strait of Hormuz will likely be closed for a few hours due to “security precautions” for shipping safety, as the Revolutionary Guard conduct military drills in the waterway.