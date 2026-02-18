/AI Impact Summit 2026: Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces new India-US subsea cable project

At the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Google unveiled a series of major initiatives aimed at accelerating India’s digital and artificial intelligence ecosystem. CEO Sundar Pichai outlined plans to expand digital infrastructure, deepen AI research collaborations, and equip millions with AI-driven skills as adoption surges nationwide.

A key highlight was the launch of the America-India Connect initiative, a strategic subsea cable project designed to establish new high-capacity data corridors between the United States and India. The fiber-optic network will also extend connectivity to regions across the Southern Hemisphere, strengthening global digital links. Pichai emphasised that Google’s investments reinforce the foundational infrastructure powering the digital economy, saying that enhanced connectivity will improve network resilience and expand access to cloud services and AI-powered platforms for businesses and developers.

The initiative builds upon Google’s existing subsea cable systems spanning the Pacific and Africa, further expanding the company’s global connectivity footprint. Speaking on AI’s broader potential, Preeti Lobana, Vice President and Country Manager of Google India, highlighted the transformative impact of artificial intelligence when adapted to local contexts. She stressed that partnerships with governments can integrate AI into sectors such as education, scientific research, and public services to drive inclusive growth.

Meanwhile, Google DeepMind is strengthening its India engagement through a collaboration with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation. The partnership will provide Indian researchers access to advanced AI-for-science tools, including AlphaGenome, AI Co-scientist, and Earth AI. It will also support hackathons, academic mentorship, and innovation-focused programs for universities and startups.