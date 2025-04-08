A new angle has come up in the Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar's allegations who shared a few screenshots on the social media claiming that his wife Dhivya Sashidhar was in an affair. Now, Dhivya has claimed that Prasanna forced her for sex just after the childbirth, pressured her to agree for open marriage and installed hidden cameras to keep an eye on her in their home.

Speaking at an interview with The San Francisco Standard, Dhivya accused Prasanna of soliciting prostitutes and moving her and their son across multiple countries — not out of necessity, but as a calculated move to "evade taxes and manipulate international laws to deprive her of a fair settlement".

Dhivya claimed that she left her career after being forced by Prasanna. She narrated her ordeal in the interview calling it the "worst nightmare of my life". She said Prasanna coerced her into "painful sex" soon after she gave birth in 2016, claiming it was a "primal need" for men.

"Prasanna would come and tell me, 'Look, sex is a primal need for me. You have to do it. It doesn't matter, like, you know, how much pain you're in," she said, the news agency reported.

"He would literally, like, tell me that, you know, 'If you don't do it, then I want to go outside and get it," she added in the allegation.

The report cited an email from December 2019 where Prasanna told her about contacting several escorts to ask for photos and rates, before getting cold feet.

"I'm super sorry for the stress this put on our marriage. I promise to never put our marriage in this position again," the businessman wrote in the mail to his wife.

He later sent another mail to her on the same day proposing an open marriage.

Prasanna told the news agency in an email that his marriage was "sexless" at the time he proposed open marriage, and that he "had several conversations with her to understand why this was the case."

"I once in a moment of anger discussed about opening up the marriage to other sexual partners. We agreed not to do it," he said.

