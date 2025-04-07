Back in April 2022, actor Bill Murray faced allegations of inappropriate behaviour involving a young crew member on the set of Disney's Searchlight Pictures production, Being Mortal. The reported incident took place during a rehearsal, where Murray allegedly kissed the crew member.

The situation resulted in a financial settlement exceeding $100,000. Production on the film, which had already begun, was halted indefinitely, and Murray’s public image suffered significantly. Murray was starring in the film alongside Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer. However, filming was abruptly stopped after a formal complaint was filed.

Murray opens up about the incident

Speaking on The Daily podcast by The New York Times, Murray candidly discussed the impact the incident continues to have on him. "I don't go too many days or weeks without thinking about it," he said.

The rehearsal and investigation

Murray shared that the incident took place in a closed rehearsal setting under COVID protocols. He recalled kissing the crew member while both were masked. "It wasn't like I touched her," he said. "It was just a kiss through a mask, through another mask, to another person. And she wasn't a stranger."

He described the moment as a recurring joke he had previously used and considered harmless. "I thought it was funny. To me, it's still funny. It's stupid. That's all it was." However, the woman involved perceived the situation differently, prompting an internal investigation by Searchlight.

