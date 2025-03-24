Prasanna Sankar, an Indian-origin tech entrepreneur, has made serious allegations against his estranged wife Dhivya Sashidhar of infidelity and filing false cases. He claimed that the Chennai Police were harassing him and were trying to extort money.

He alleged that Dhivya filed "fake" complaints of domestic violence and rape. "Singapore police have investigated these allegations, found them baseless and have cleared me from all charges," Sankar said.

In a series of posts on X, Rippling's co-founder shared his story, saying, "I'm going through a divorce. I'm now on the run from the Chennai police hiding outside of Tamil Nadu."

He claimed that his mobile phone location, car, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), IP address, and everything was being tracked by the police illegally without any First Information Report (FIR).

"I filed for a divorce in India. She filed for a divorce in the US, to try and make more money from the divorce," he said, adding that Dhivya proceeded to abduct his child to the US to help with her divorce case, forcing him to file an international child abduction case in the US. He said that the judge ruled in his favour and asked her to return the child.

"Since she had violated laws in Singapore, she negotiated with me to instead come to Chennai, our home town and settle down here. We signed an MOU - I'd pay her approx 9 Crores and 4.3 Lakhs/month," he alleged. They didn't follow the MoU guidelines diligently.

His son was with him, and she filed a kidnapping case. He said that the Chennai police are trying to locate him, despite him telling them his side of the story. He claimed that the police went to his mother's place and also put one of his friends into custody without any FIR or complaints.

To all supporters - to be clear. I’m feeling the most alive right now and it’s great. I built an empire from nothing. I can handle this even if a state is on the other side. I’m a survivor not a victim," he said.

He mentioned that the police and his wife will be conducting a joint press meeting soon to accuse him of many crimes. He claimed that they also asked his friend to say that the social media tweets were false.

Who is Prasanna Sankar?

Prasanna Sankaranarayanan is an Indian-origin entrepreneur based in Singapore. Born and raised in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, he earned a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy), where he also met his wife.

He studied Bachelor's degree in Computer Science at National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy), where he met Dhivya. He was ranked as the #1 coder in India and went to the United States to start technology companies.

Sankar and Dhivya were married for 10 years and have a nine-year-son. The entrepreneur said that their marriage broke down recently after he found out that she was having an affair for over six months.