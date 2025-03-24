Mia Love - the first ever Black woman elected to Congress as a Republican in the US history passed away at the age of 49 while battling with brain cancer. The family of the former Utah congresswoman took to the social media platform X to announce the heartbreaking news. They said Love passed away "peacefully in her home surrounded by family".

“With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today. She was in her home surrounded by family. In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward," the family said in the statement.

"We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences. We are taking some time as a family and will provide information about funeral services and a public celebration of her life in the days to come,” the statement added.

Love Family: With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today. She was in her home surrounded by family. In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy… pic.twitter.com/YzhAuH1l9x — Mia Love (@MiaBLove) March 24, 2025

Who was she?

Mia Love was the first ever Black woman in the American history who became Congresswoman as a Republican. She represented Utah's 4th District from 2015 to 2019.

Her journey began in 2003 when she won a seat on the Saratoga Springs, Utah, city council, later becoming the city's mayor.

Relations with Trump

Love distanced herself from Donald Trump during her 2016 reelection campaign after a recording from 2005 was released in which Trump made lewd comments about women.

She skipped the Republican National Convention and also publicly declared she would not vote for Trump.

In 2018, Love went on to serve as a political commentator for CNN and a fellow at the University of Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies)