Stellantis together with its Chinese partner Leapmotor have chosen Spain to build their B10 electric crossover using a USD 200 million capital investment based on information from a source as well as the Chinese embassy in Spain. The B10 will begin its European market manufacturing at production facilities across Europe starting from 2026.

Advertisment

Multiple European sites are currently under review by the companies with facilities located in Germany and Slovakia. Spain stands as the preferred location among the potential production sites. The Chinese embassy named Zaragoza in northeastern Spain as the planned manufacturing destination without elaborating on detailed information about the project.

The source states that Stellantis alongside Leapmotor are purposefully working to boost procurement from Spanish suppliers because this will help them secure the maximum available government financial aid. The companies are planning first-quarter 2026 production for the B10 model before making a final production decision.

Also Read | China’s Leapmotor unveils USD 20,000 smart EV amid growing price war

Advertisment

The companies Stellantis and Leapmotor did not respond to interview requests about this matter.

The Leapmotor B10 represents the initial entry into an international EV series that Leapmotor developed under the B naming convention. Stellantis emphasizes that the B10 model supports the delivery of "high-tech, affordable EVs" to non-Chinese consumer markets.

Initial manufacturing plans for the B10 in Poland ceased after Beijing delivered secret instructions to automakers to avoid investing in European countries enforcing tariffs on their vehicles.

Advertisment

The potential Spanish investment between Stellantis and Leapmotor continues their existing partnership for establishing European EV market presence. The strategic choice reveals how manufacturing locations remain essential for businesses that want to handle changing trade regulations and funding structures.