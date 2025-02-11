

Chinese carmaker Leapmotor, an electric vehicle (EV) partner of global car manufacturer Stellantis, unveiled a new smart EV on Tuesday, escalating competition in the this fast-evolving market. The 1,500-km range model from Leapmotor, the B10, comes for a price tag of USD 20,535 (under 150,000 yuan) and features high-end smart driving technology including lidar and tools to navigate urban traffic.

The launch comes just a day after industry titan BYD cut the entry price for smart EVs, providing autonomous driving features on models starting at about USD 9,555. Such an action could open the door to another price war, analysts say, qualitatively compelling automakers to double down on efforts to make vehicles more technologically sound and less costly.

Leapmotor stated that the pre-sales of B10 will commence on March 10, representing its first experience with equipping its electric vehicles with lidar sensors — a critical component necessary in autonomous driving. The technology allows the vehicle to detect and navigate complex urban environments, an area where Tesla and other global automakers have been heavily investing.

BYD’s aggressive pricing plan, announced on Monday, significantly undercuts rivals, including Tesla, which has been under intensifying pressure from Chinese car makers. By incorporating intelligent driving technologies into even its more affordable models, the carmaker reflects a strategic decision to democratise advanced driver assistance technologies to a broader customer base.

As China’s EV market becomes more crowded, automakers are prioritising affordability and innovation. The price war is expected to put further pressure on legacy brands, compelling them to enhance their offerings while keeping costs low. Leapmotor’s B10 launch reinforces this trend, as more automakers race to introduce high-tech features in budget-friendly models.

As Chinese manufacturers continue to lead in EV adoption and smart technology integration, the global industry will likely see ripple effects, pushing more brands to adopt similar strategies to remain competitive.