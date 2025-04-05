King Charles held a secret meeting with the Duke of York to discuss his future, including plans for a Chinese investment project allegedly linked to a suspected Beijing spy, revealed a recent document, according to The Telegraph report.

Advertisment

The King was reportedly aware of an investment fund that directly involved Yang Tengbo, an individual alleged to be a spy, as stated in a witness statement provided to the immigration tribunal by Dominic Hampshire, a senior adviser to Prince Andrew.

Hampshire stated that he and the Duke were smuggled into Windsor Castle twice for secret meetings with the King, during which they discussed the Eurasia Fund.

The fund was focused on investing Chinese capital in African renewable energy projects and was reportedly intended to generate income for the Duke after his public downfall.

Advertisment

According to sources, the investment fund failed to launch and never traded. However, it appears to be connected to Eurasia Global Partners, a management consultancy firm incorporated in November 2022.

In the same document, Hampshire disclosed discussions about the project not only with the King but also with key advisers to the late Queen Elizabeth II. He further claimed that the Duke served as a crucial link to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Hampshire also acknowledged that the Duke's reputation was "irrecoverable" after his infamous Newsnight interview.

The document states, “I have had two meetings with the Duke and His Majesty to discuss what the Duke can do moving forwards in a way that is acceptable to His Majesty. It is also of note that, amongst other topics, the Eurasia Fund and Aidan Heavey were discussed on both occasions with His Majesty. (For both these meetings with His Majesty, despite less media interest in the Duke, we took all precautions to get in and out of Windsor Castle without being seen.)”

Advertisment

This comes after Buckingham Palace insisted on Friday evening that the King had no information about the Duke’s dealings with Yang.

“While His Majesty met with the Duke and his adviser to hear outline proposals for independent funding over the past year, the individual known as H6 was not mentioned at any time or in any way as part of these discussions,” said a palace spokesman.

(With inputs from agencies)