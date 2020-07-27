First batch of Rafale jets take off from France; will arrive in India on July 29

The first batch of five Rafale jets have taken off from France and will reach India on Wednesday (July 29). These fighter jets took off from the Merignac airbase in southern France's Bordeaux today.

The fighter jets, built by French aviation firm Dassault, will be inducted in the Indian Air Force fleet in Haryana's Ambala.

India bought 36 Rafale jets from France in a Rs 59,000-crore inter-governmental deal in 2016 and first trance will arrive in India on July 29.

12 IAF pilots and engineering crew have been fully trained on the Rafale fighter jets.

These jets will cover 7,000 km from France to India. The journey consists of air-to-air fueling and a stop at the French airbase in UAE.

"Delivery of ten aircraft has been completed on schedule. Five will stay back in France for training Mission. The delivery of all thirty six aircraft will be completed on schedule by the end of 2021," the Indian embassy in France said in a statement.

Jawed Ashraf, the Indian ambassador to France, interacted with IAF pilots before they took off from Bordeaux.

"Bon Voyage: Indian Ambassador to #France interacts with the Indian pilots of the Rafale. Congratulates and wishes them a safe flight to India with a single hop," the Indian embassy in France tweeted.

Last month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called French counterpart Florence Parly, to assure timely delivery of the jets amid coronavirus pandemic.