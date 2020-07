IAF's role during Kargil

According to the Air Force, the Mirage 2000 flew 500 sorties which included 240 strike missions during the Kargil conflict. The Mirage 2000 conducted airstrikes 24x7 during the month long operation. One mirage squadron flew 274 operational sorties during the operations in the hills.

The Indian Air Force had termed the Kargil conflict as "Operation Safed Sagar" as it provided air support to ground troops. India used MiGs - MiG-21s, MiG-23s, MiG-27s, including Jaguars to push back Pakistani soldiers. The IAF also used Mi-8 and the Mi-17 attack choppers to repel the Pakistani army holding various positions.

The Mirage proved its worth in high-altitude bombing campaigns in low visibility helping the Indian army to gain ground control.

(Photograph:Zee News Network)