/FIR filed against Saurabh Bhardwaj and 3 other AAP leaders for hurting religious sentiments. Details inside

An FIR was lodged against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjeev Jha, and Adil Ahmed Khan on Thursday (Dec 25) in Delhi for hurting religious sentiments. As per the complaint, the politicians posted a video on their official social media accounts on December 17 and 18 that was linked with a “political skit performed in public at Connaught Place. The video showed a few individuals dressed as Santa Claus and portraying the cultural icon for Christians in a derogatory and mocking manner. The video showed the icon ”fainting" and “collapsing” on the street to be used as mere props for political messaging."

Bhardwaj shared the video on the social media platform X and called out the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government in the capital city over the air pollution issue. "An FIR has been filed against Santa Claus's skit. Thanks to social media and your collective strength, the BJP is facing considerable trouble today. This is the power of social media, that the BJP government is being forced to respond to pollution, and there's discussion happening on AQI," he wrote.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Bhardwaj further added, "Through Santa Claus's skit, we've taken the pollution issue to every single person, which has caused considerable trouble for both the Delhi and central governments."

"This is the power of social media--that the government has been put on the back foot over the Aravalli mountain range. The Kuldeep Singh Sengar case and the Ankita Bhandari case from Uttarakhand are also backfiring," the AAP leader wrote.