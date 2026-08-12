/FCRA Amendment Bill referred to JPC amid Parliament disruptions; Opposition seeks withdrawal

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, was formally referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Wednesday ( August 12) after the Central Government moved a motion in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai moved the motion after the Lok Sabha resumed proceedings following its morning adjournment. According to the Supplementary List of Business, the Joint Committee will have 31 members, including 21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

"That the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, be referred to a Joint Committee of the Houses consisting of 21 Members of this House to be nominated by the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, and 10 Members of Rajya Sabha to be nominated by Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha," the motion stated.

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The committee will examine the provisions of the proposed legislation in detail and submit its report to Parliament by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session 2026.

The motion also stated that one-third of the total members will constitute the quorum for meetings of the Joint Committee.

"This House recommends to Rajya Sabha that Rajya Sabha do join the said Joint Committee and communicate to this House names of the Members to be appointed by Rajya Sabha to the Joint Committee," it added.

Opposition raises concerns over FCRA Bill

The move comes amid Opposition demands to withdraw the proposed amendment, with opposition parties alleging that some of its provisions target religious minorities.

Congress leader KC Venugopal called for the withdrawal of the Bill, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the proposed legislation targets minorities.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju rejected the allegations and challenged the Opposition to identify a single provision that targets minorities. He accused the Opposition of misleading the House.

Monsoon Session ends on August 13

Parliament has witnessed repeated uproar during almost the entire session, with the Opposition demanding a response from Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police atrocities during the July 20 students' protest and the Ram Mandir donation theft row. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to end on August 13.

The FCRA regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and organisations in India. It also seeks to ensure that such contributions are used for the purposes for which they are received.