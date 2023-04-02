External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to travel to Guyana, Dominican Republic this month

India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, is set to travel to Guyana and the Dominican Republic later this month. The visit to Guyana comes at a time when there have been three high-level visits from Guyana to India this year, including the visits of President Irfaan Ali, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, and Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess. The key focus of India-Guyana ties has been on energy, with India importing crude oil from the country.

In January, President Ali spoke to WION and stated that "We have agreed to set up 2 technical teams and those teams will examine all the possibilities in the sale of crude, direct investment in exploration, govt to govt collaboration in exploration and operation." The diaspora has been another pillar of the relationship, with approximately 327,000 Guyanese citizens of Indian descent.

The Indians migrated to Guyana, especially from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the time of British colonialism. In fact, President Ali himself is of Indian origin and was invited to the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Defence has been another element of cooperation, with Guyana keen to get defence platforms from India.

The Dominican Republic will be another key stop during Dr. Jaishankar's visit as New Delhi increases its engagement with the Caribbean region. Diplomatic relations between India and the Dominican Republic were established in May 1999.

At present, there are approximately 200 Indian nationals and people of Indian origin living in the country. India's engagement with the Caribbean region has been on the rise in recent years, with the Indian government seeking to deepen economic and political ties with the region.



