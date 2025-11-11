/Explosion near Red Fort | 'Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists': US Embassy alerts nationals in India

On Monday (Nov 10), an explosion near Red Fort Metro Station rocked the national capital claiming eight lives, and left several injured. The blast occurred around 7 PM near a busy street, which attracts tourists and locals alike. The explosion was a loud boom caused by a car, resulting in cars around it being charred. In the wake of the deadly blast, US Embassy has issued a security alert to its citizens in the national capital region. They have advised to ‘avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk’.

The advisory read: “On November 10, 2025, a car exploded near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station in central Delhi, India, with local media reporting multiple casualties. While the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, the Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

They also caution Americans in India to take responsible action.

Actions to Take:

Avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

Avoid crowds.

Monitor local media for updates.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.

Earlier in the day, even the French Embassy had alerted its nationals in Delhi. The circular mentioned “An explosion occurred on the evening of November 10th, shortly before 7:00 PM (local time), near the Red Fort and the Lal Quila metro station in New Delhi. The cause and number of victims remain undetermined.”

“French nationals in New Delhi are strongly advised to exercise the utmost vigilance and caution, to stay away from the area and away from any gatherings. French citizens passing through are also encouraged to register on the Ariane thread,” it added.

Details of the Red Fort blast:

Speaking to the media, Delhi CP Golcha said, “Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion occurred in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged.”

He added, "All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time."

The injured are currently recuperating in Delhi's LNJP hospital. After taking cognisance of the situation, Home Minister Amit Shah visited the hospital and met the victims being treated at the medical facility. He also held a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and other officials. He has ordered an examination of all nearby CCTV cameras and assured that all possible angles would be probed.