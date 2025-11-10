/Red Fort blast: Security tightened for Ranji Trophy match between Delhi-J&K at Arun Jaitley Stadium

India’s capital, New Delhi, was jolted by an unfortunate car blast on Monday (Nov 10) evening, as at least eight people were killed near the famous Red Fort. The blast, which triggered a panic situation in the capital and is under investigation for an alleged terrorist attack, had its aftereffects, with Delhi Police set to tighten security at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (a few kilometers away from the place of the incident). The iconic stadium is currently serving as the host venue for the Delhi vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy contest.

Security tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium

“Security to be beefed up near Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium (renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium) on the final day of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. I would be getting in touch with Delhi Police authorities and request them to deploy additional security outside the stadium premises," Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma told PTI.

What happened near Red Fort?

As reported by news agency ANI, the Delhi Fire Department received a call regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. A total of seven fire tenders reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell also reached the spot.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the blast in front of the Red Fort that killed at least eight people happened in a Hyundai i20 car that came near a traffic signal. He said the explosion damaged nearby vehicles and many of them caught fire.

"We are keeping all angles open and investigating from all angles. It is very difficult to say what caused the incident. Until the samples recovered from the blast site are analysed by FSL and NSG, it is difficult to say anything about it. However, we do not consider any angle closed. We will investigate all angles with determination," Shah said.

At the time of writing, the final day of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and J&K will go ahead as scheduled and no further updates.