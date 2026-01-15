/Ex-ISRO official strangles wife to death, was under depression, say police

A former ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) employee allegedly strangled his wife to death with a towel and waited in the house till the police reached to arrest him. The 65-year-old Nageshwar Rao, a resident of The Virtuoso apartment complex in South Bengaluru's Bommanahalli, was taking medical treatment for depression, officials said. The police said that the man wanted to commit suicide, and before that, he decided to kill his wife, Sandya Sri, on Wednesday (Feb 18). The couple has a daughter who lives in the US and was informed about the incident. Rao stayed in the house after the murder and then contacted an acquaintance, who alerted the police around 11 am. A team took him into custody.

"He was reportedly undergoing treatment for depression and was distressed. He allegedly intended to take his life after the incident, which is why he attacked his wife. There appear to be no other major reasons," Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“Preliminary inquiry suggests that he believed there would be no one to take care of his wife after his death. Acting on this belief, he strangled her with a towel and then attempted to end his own life. However, he later panicked and abandoned the suicide attempt,” an officer added.