Evacuation of Indian students from Sumy raised by PM Modi with Ukraine President

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised the issue of evacuation of Indian students stranded in Sumy during his telephonic conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (March 7).

More than 500 Indian students are stranded in the besieged city. Indian government sources said PM Modi "sought continued support" from the Ukrainian government for the evacuation of Indian nationals from the city.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Zelensky for the help extended by the government of Ukraine in the evacuation of Indian nationals.

India has launched 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate its nationals from the war-torn country who have crossed over to neighbouring countries like Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.

ALSO READ | Ukraine under attack: Indian student shot at in Kyiv crosses into Poland, thanks officials

Under 'Operation Ganga', so far 76 Flights have brought over 15920 Indians back to India. Out of these 76 flights, 13 flights landed in the 24 hours.

In all, over 21000 Indians came out of Ukraine since the issuance of the advisory in January 2022. Out of these, 19920 Indians have already reached India.

The call between the two leaders lasted for 35 minutes during which the "evolving situation in Ukraine" was the top focus.

IN PICS | What are Czech hedgehogs?: Homemade obstacles that can destroy Russian tanks

It has been over a week since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started which has led to thousands leaving the country for neighbouring countries like Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary. Prime Minister Modi appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

Later today, PM will also speak to Russian President Putin. This will be the 3rd talk between the two leaders in the last two weeks.

During his first conversation with President Putin on February 24, PM appealed for cessation of violence and return to the path of diplomatic negotiations.

It was on February 24, Russia began the invasion of Ukraine. While the safety of Indian nationals has been the top focus of the talks, PM Modi has during the talks has emphasized "honest and sincere dialogue" according to the readout by the Indian side. The second conversation happened last week.

Ukraine has been requesting Indian support to defuse the crisis. Over the weekend, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba had urged PM Modi to reach out to Russian President Putin to stop the ongoing invasion of his country.

Pointing to the "special relations" between India and Russia, Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in response to WION question said, "All countries who enjoy special relations with India they can appeal to President Putin, PM Modi we call him to continue reaching out to President Putin and explaining to him that this war is against interest of all".