/Essel Group anniversary: Chairman Subhas Chandra urges youngsters to 'be ahead in understanding technology'

Indian business conglomerate Essel Group on Thursday (May 21) celebrated 100 glorious years of its journey. From a humble beginning in 1926 in Adampur with a grain trading business it grew leaps and bounds to become a multi-faceted conglomerate with a diverse presence across a gamut of businesses.

Essel Group Chairman interacts with employees

During the occasion Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman, Essel Group interacted with the employees and answered questions on varied issues.

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One of the employee sought suggestion from the Chairman on what to do in a changing digital world to which he replied by saying, "Be ahead of people in the digital world. Stay ahead in understanding technology and where it is going."

"Digital is not standalone technology only. It is a mode of communication. Stay ahead in your business, grow your business, and stay ahead of competition," he further said.

While giving the suggestion to the young workforce about how to stay ahead he gave the example of Elon Musk’s driverless car. The Chairman said "Musk has mapped every single city in America. Humanoid robotics is another example. When technology is progressing, we have to find how we can use it for ourselves."

Essel Group generated employment opportunities for millions

Essel Group has created an ‘ Impression of a Century ’, generating employment opportunities for over 10 million people across the Nation. The Group’s contribution extends beyond business growth, playing a role in employment generation, industrial development and expanding India’s global business presence.